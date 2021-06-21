Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat faces protest at Yoga Day event
Protesters raising slogans against local BJP leader Babita Phogat, who is a former wrestler, outside the Yoga Day event at Charkhi Dadri on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat faces protest at Yoga Day event

Yoga Day event: Congress-led protesters show black flags and raise slogans, demanding rollback of farm laws
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat on Monday faced protests by Congress supporters as she arrived to take part in the Yoga Day event at Charkhi Dadri on Monday.

The protesters showed black flags and raised slogans against Phogat, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections on the BJP ticket from Charkhi Dadri. She had lost to BJP rebel-turned-Independent Sombir Sangwan and was later appointed chairperson of the Haryana Women Development Corporation.

The protesters managed to reach the Yoga Day venue despite police putting up barricades. The protesters said they will continue opposing the visit of BJP and JJP leaders until the farm laws are repealed.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh member of Parliament Dharambir Singh chose to celebrate Yoga Day with his family at his residence in Bhiwani, while state agriculture minister JP Dalal took part in the Yoga Day event along with officials in Bhiwani.

