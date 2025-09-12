Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet was calculated performance: Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

As the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began on September 10, the speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet was a choreographed celebration and calculated performance. Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a rare visit to Tibet on August 20 to mark the 60th anniversary of Tibet’s founding as an autonomous region. (File)

During the session’s commencement address, Tenphel said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet was driven more by optics than reality, a broader effort by China to project an image of unity and loyalty to the Communist Party, while in fact being a choreographed celebration and calculated performance.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a rare visit to Tibet on August 20 to mark the 60th anniversary of Tibet’s founding as an autonomous region. The long-standing China-Tibet dispute revolves around the complex geopolitical issue concerning the status and governance of the region.

The speaker in his address highlighted the 14th Dalai Lama’s statement affirming the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama during the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference. He also noted the subsequent adoption of a resolution by the Conference in support of His Holiness’s affirmation regarding his reincarnation, asserting that the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the sole authority to recognise the next Dalai Lama, not Beijing.