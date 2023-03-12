Yamaunanagar SPO held taking 10,500 bribe

The anti-corruption bureau has caught a special police officer (SPO), Sanjeev Kumar allegedly red-handed while accepting ₹10,500 as a bribe.

The accused SPO was posted in Yamaunanagar district as the driver of Chhachhrauli police station in-charge and had allegedly demanded bribe in lieu of releasing a JCB machine captured from the plant on March 8. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The accused SPO was posted in Yamaunanagar district as the driver of Chhachhrauli police station in-charge and had allegedly demanded money in lieu of releasing a JCB machine captured from the plant on March 8.

A spokesperson of the bureau said that Lukmaan Bhatia, a resident of Nagla village, while giving a complaint to the bureau, said on March 8, the accused cop had come to the plant in the official vehicle of the SHO. In lieu of releasing the JCB machine captured from the plant, SPO Sanjeev demanded illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh. Later, the deal was settled for ₹30,000 to release JCB and ₹19,500 was given to Sanjeev on the spot.

“However, the accused kept calling and demanding the remaining amount of ₹10,500. The complainant did not wish to give more bribe and brought the matter to the knowledge of the bureau. A raid was conducted and the accused SPO was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,500,” the spokesperson said.

