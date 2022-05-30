Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at his shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime.
The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana’s gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
SP Mohit Handa said Sagar, of Muzaffarnagar, was behind the shooting along with one Abhi, while Dushyant and Rana did recce of merchant Sumit Narula.
“Both the accused arrested are Rana’s operatives. When the shooting took place on May 24, Dushyant and Rana were in Sarsawa and were sharing information with Sagar,” the SP added.
On the day of the shootout, the merchant was not at his shop on Sasoli Road and the bullets hit the glass door of the shop.
From two days before the shootout, Narula had been receiving extortion calls from Rana, threatening to kill his family if he does not pay ₹50 lakh.
Police PRO sub-inspector Chamkour Singh said the phone numbers were intercepted and it was found that they belong to a tyre repair mechanic at a fuel station and a labourer.
Two separate cases were lodged in the case, one for extortion and the other for the shootout.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
-
Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally
Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month's MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him 'one chance' to bring change in the lives of the 'aam aadmi', saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm. Addressing a public rally, 'Ab Badlega Haryana' I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.
-
5 mobile phones recovered from 4 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
Five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand stated in his complaint to police that the mobile phones were recovered from Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh, following which they were booked under Section 52 A of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.
-
Naubat Khana was a seat of musicians, and music was said to be performed here five times every day. Additionally, the drummers stationed at this so-called drum house were obliged to strike their drums each time the emperor would arrive at the nearby Diwan-e-Aam for an audience with Delhi’s common citizens.
