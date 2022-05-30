Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP

Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at his shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime.

The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana’s gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.

SP Mohit Handa said Sagar, of Muzaffarnagar, was behind the shooting along with one Abhi, while Dushyant and Rana did recce of merchant Sumit Narula.

“Both the accused arrested are Rana’s operatives. When the shooting took place on May 24, Dushyant and Rana were in Sarsawa and were sharing information with Sagar,” the SP added.

On the day of the shootout, the merchant was not at his shop on Sasoli Road and the bullets hit the glass door of the shop.

From two days before the shootout, Narula had been receiving extortion calls from Rana, threatening to kill his family if he does not pay ₹50 lakh.

Police PRO sub-inspector Chamkour Singh said the phone numbers were intercepted and it was found that they belong to a tyre repair mechanic at a fuel station and a labourer.

Two separate cases were lodged in the case, one for extortion and the other for the shootout.