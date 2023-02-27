Yamunanagar man kills his daughter

Ambala A Yamunanagar man allegedly killed his 21-year-old daughter for being in a relationship with a man against his wishes, police said on Sunday. The accused is a resident of a village which comes under the jurisdiction of the Jathlana police station. Police said the woman’s body was found at the man’s house with several injury marks.

The deceased was the eldest of three siblings and a final-year student at a local private college. Police said the woman’s body was found at the man’s house with several injury marks.

The victim’s maternal uncle said the accused had asked his daughter to terminate her relationship with a man.

“However, when she again started conversing with the boy two months back, she was counselled by the family,” the victim’s maternal uncle told the police.

The uncle added that on Sunday morning, the victim’s sister called to inform him about the murder.

On his complaint, police have booked the accused father and his brother under sections 302 and 34 at Jathlana police station.

DSP, Radaur, Rajat Gulia said there were injury marks on the neck and face of the body, and the victim was bleeding from the nose.

“She was cremated after the post-mortem examination. The investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made so far,” he added.