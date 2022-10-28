Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yamunanagar MC JE gets four-year jail for taking bribe

Yamunanagar MC JE gets four-year jail for taking bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:03 PM IST

: The additional district sessions judge, Yamunanagar, has convicted a junior engineer (JE) with the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation in a 2018 corruption case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment

Yamunanagar MC JE gets four-year jail for taking bribe (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The additional district sessions judge, Yamunanagar, has convicted a junior engineer (JE) with the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation in a 2018 corruption case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment.

In a statement on Friday, a Haryana State Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that the court has sentenced JE Bharat Joon to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of 10,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and four years’ imprisonment with a fine of 15,000 under Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act in a case registered against him at the bureau’s Panchkula police station in 2018. Both the sentences will run concurrently so Joon will be behind bars for four years.

It is learnt that Joon had sought an illegal gratification of 10,000 from a contractor in 2018, on which a case was registered in 2019.

The court pronounced its judgment last month, after which the convict was arrested and sent to jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP