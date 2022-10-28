Yamunanagar MC JE gets four-year jail for taking bribe

: The additional district sessions judge, Yamunanagar, has convicted a junior engineer (JE) with the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation in a 2018 corruption case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment.

In a statement on Friday, a Haryana State Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that the court has sentenced JE Bharat Joon to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and four years’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹15,000 under Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act in a case registered against him at the bureau’s Panchkula police station in 2018. Both the sentences will run concurrently so Joon will be behind bars for four years.

It is learnt that Joon had sought an illegal gratification of ₹10,000 from a contractor in 2018, on which a case was registered in 2019.

The court pronounced its judgment last month, after which the convict was arrested and sent to jail.