Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur.

“In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master. A grand stage had been prepared for the celebrations of the ‘parkash purb’ at Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.

Khattar said the venue where the function was organised was also named after Guru Teg Bahadur and the way leading to it from GT road will be named as Guru Teg Bahadur Marg as well.

PM’s message

India will reach the pinnacle of its glory, taking inspiration from the values and ideals of the Sikh gurus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on Sunday. BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia read out the prime minister’s message during the state-level programme.

Historians ignored real heroes, says Khattar

Khattar said Guru Teg Bahadur had made a supreme sacrifice while raising his voice against religious atrocities and injustice, and also for religious freedom and humanity. “History tells how a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits went to meet Guru Teg Bahadur to save them from forced conversion under tyrannical ruler Aurangzeb...,” he said.

Calling Mughal ruler Aurangzeb a “khalnayak”, the Haryana CM said everyone should remember the “nayaks” (heroes) of the country and not the villains.

Addressing the religious congregation, Khattar also raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, saying that the movie ‘Kashmir Files’ has depicted the “real picture of their oppression”.

“Even after the independence, the situation in Kashmir was not normal and Kashmiri Pandits were subjected to cruelty and forced to leave their houses,” he added.

Hooda bats for international college

In his speech, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed for the country, religion and humanity at a time when the nation was facing atrocities of the Mughals.

“Even today, we need to take lessons about religious tolerance, unity and mutual brotherhood from his life,” he added.

Hooda asked the government build an international-level college and research centre in Dhamtan Sahib, Haryana, in the memory of the Sikh guru.

Haryana’s deputy CM Dushyant Chautala also addressed the gathering. Among others present at the mega event included SGPC president HS Dhami, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra and Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd).

Highlights

CM Khattar surprised everyone by performing ‘gatka’, a Sikh martial art.

‘Ragi jathas’ from Punjab and Haryana performed ‘shabd kirtan’.

Besides langar arrangements, 200 stalls of food, snacks, tea, water and cold drinks were set up.

School buses from all district headquarters ferried the visitors.

Exhibition on supreme sacrifices made by the Sikh gurus organised.

