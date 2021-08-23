Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yamunanagar power official booked for sexual harassment
chandigarh news

Yamunanagar power official booked for sexual harassment

The victim said that the accused superintendent engineer held her hand without permission twice and then asked her to meet outside the office, but she refused; then, he called her to his office again, caught hold of her hand and said that the CCTV cameras installed in the room are switched off
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The victim alleged that the senior engineer is harassing her by stopping her salary. (Representative image)

Police have booked a superintendent engineer (SE) posted with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Yamunanagar district for sexually harassing a woman working as an assistant lineman at his office.

The woman told the police that the accused had been posted at the office last month. She said that on July 30, he called her to his office and held her hand without permission. Then, he twice asked her to meet him outside office, but she refused.

Then, he called me at his office again and caught hold of my hand and said that the CCTV cameras installed in the room are switched off. In fear, I ran out of office, the victim added.

She alleged that the SE is now harassing her by stopping her salary through the contractor, who told her that she did not have relevant documents for the job, even though she had submitted them earlier.

A case was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for same) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Yamunanagar Women police station on Friday.

