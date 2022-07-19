Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF

Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if his demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.

Malik has been serving life sentence in a terror-funding case while trials against him and his aides is going on in two other cases – kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force officials, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna in 1990.

Malik had last week moved an application to the government of India seeking his personal appearance in the two cases. The statement quoted JKLF central spokesperson Muhammad Rafiq Dar saying that the ‘supreme council’ of the outfit termed the non-presentation of Malik in the courts “illegal, inhumane and undemocratic”.

“For this reason, Muhammad Yasin Malik has decided to undergo a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail with demands such as a fair hearing and his physical presence in the court,” it said.

The statement said that Malik has informed the government of India through a letter sent through the jail authorities.

“It was unanimously decided in the meeting of the supreme council that as an expression of solidarity with Yasin Malik, the JKLF besides Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will hold token hunger strike camps in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan on July 21, 22 and 23,” the statement said.