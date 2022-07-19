Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF
Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if his demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.
Malik has been serving life sentence in a terror-funding case while trials against him and his aides is going on in two other cases – kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force officials, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna in 1990.
Malik had last week moved an application to the government of India seeking his personal appearance in the two cases. The statement quoted JKLF central spokesperson Muhammad Rafiq Dar saying that the ‘supreme council’ of the outfit termed the non-presentation of Malik in the courts “illegal, inhumane and undemocratic”.
“For this reason, Muhammad Yasin Malik has decided to undergo a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail with demands such as a fair hearing and his physical presence in the court,” it said.
The statement said that Malik has informed the government of India through a letter sent through the jail authorities.
“It was unanimously decided in the meeting of the supreme council that as an expression of solidarity with Yasin Malik, the JKLF besides Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will hold token hunger strike camps in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan on July 21, 22 and 23,” the statement said.
-
Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help. The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl's parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family. It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.
-
Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
-
484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
-
Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body
Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.
-
Despite collecting ₹31 crore as cow cess, Ludhiana MC fails to rein in stray cattle menace
Despite collecting around ₹31 crore as cow cess in the past five years, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to find a solution for the stray cattle menace, which has resulted in multiple mishaps on city roads and even led to loss of lives. MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and ₹30.95 crore was recovered as tax till May 31 this year.
