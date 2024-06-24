 Year after announcement, PAU student park nowhere near completion - Hindustan Times
Year after announcement, PAU student park nowhere near completion

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Jun 25, 2024 06:00 AM IST

When the project was unveiled last year, the varsity administration had claimed that the project would be completed in a time frame of seven to eight months

Over a year after the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) announced its ambitious plan to develop a student park, much progress is not visible on the ground.

Officials said the park is being constructed with irregular CSR funds, hence the delay. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The area adjacent to the library and student home is supposed to be developed into a student park, with benches and open space, where students can relax during spare time.

When the project was unveiled last year, the varsity administration had claimed that the project would be completed in a time frame of seven to eight months.

PAU estate officer (EO) Rishi Gill said, “We aren’t using any funds from our end. The project is to be made under the corporate social responsibility funds given by industrialists. So far, the money has been slow and that has lead to the slow pace of work.”

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal said, “Earlier we thought that it would be done within seven to eight months but there are a few food joint booths on the site. We are constructing new ones to the other side of the student home. In a month, those will be completed and the food joints operating in these can be shifted.”

Divulging further details on the project, EO Gill outlined an open air theatre as a part of the complete project.

When asked about the estimated cost of the project, Gill claimed that the official who was in the know of things was out of country for time being and any tentative estimate could only be had from him.

“There is an official is looking after the funding part. He at the moment is in Thailand. When he comes back, only then can we give any tentative estimate,” he said.

The officials also refused to disclose how many industrialists had so far chipped in to support the project.

