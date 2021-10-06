Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Year on, husband booked for dowry death in Sector 29
chandigarh news

Year on, husband booked for dowry death in Sector 29

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Victim’s brother told the police that his sister had married the accused in December 2014. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Almost a year after a Sector-29 resident died under mysterious circumstances, the police have booked her husband for dowry death.

The complaint was lodged by one Hemant of Yamunanagar after his sister’s death in October last year. Hemant alleged that her sister’s husband Gulshan used to harass and ill-treat her for not fulfilling dowry demands. He had told the police that his sister had married Gulshan of Sector 29 in December 2014. It was the second marriage for both Gulshan and Gauri. Hemant had told the police that he suspected that his sister was administered some medicine that led to her death.

The police said that in October last year, Gauri had fallen unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found. Considering the allegations of her brother, a postmortem was done by a board of doctors but still the cause of death was unclear.

After police failed to lodge a case, Hemant approached the court and the case under Sections 304B and 498A of the IPC was registered against Gulshan. He is yet to be arrested.

