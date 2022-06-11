Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yet another gambling racket busted in Ludhiana, 9 held
chandigarh news

Yet another gambling racket busted in Ludhiana, 9 held

Busting the second gambling racket in as many days, police arrested nine more people and seized 46,890 and a pack of cards from them
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Gambling Act was lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Gambling Act was lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Busting the second gambling racket in as many days, police arrested nine more people and seized 46,890 and a pack of cards from them on Friday.

The accused – Charanjit Singh of Guru Gobnd Singh Nagar; Vyas Shah of Janta Nagar; Deepak Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla; Amit Kumar of Gobind Nagar; Sagar Sharma of Nepal; Sahil Kumar of New Azad Nagar; Dharampal Sharma of Preet Nagar; Ashish Kumar of Noorwala Road and Surinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla – at a park near the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, Division 4 station house officer, said, “The accused said they baited people with lucrative bets, but cheated in games to ensure they did not win.”

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Gambling Act was lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station.

Cops had swung into action after a resident of Salem Tabri area had broadcasted the name of 10 people involved in the alleged gambling racket on social media on June 7. He had said that the accused used a rigged dice and playing cards to dupe people of their hard-earned money.

The next day, 12 people were arrested for gambling near Baba Than Singh Chowk behind Dhokka Mohalla and 70,500 was recovered from them. However, no action has been taken against the people named by the local who tipped off the police. The man had also met commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma after he received threats from the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out