Yoga College to hold two-day conference

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23 A, in collaboration with the Haryana Yog Aayog held a curtain-raiser for a two-day national conference on the role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of metabolic disorders on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed Hanumant Rao from Kanyakumari, professor Nandita Panjab University dean student welfare and Alka Gauri and Yogesh from Vivekananda Kendra Chandigarh.

Speaker Hanumant Rao from Kanyakumari emphasised on the importance of imbibing the principles of yoga philosophy to lead a successful and purposeful life. He also explained about the importance of imbibing the principles of yoga philosophy to lead a successful and purposeful life. He also stressed on the fact that yoga is mind management. He clarified concepts of ‘Chitta Vritti Nirodah’ and ‘Swastha’, which are basis of heath management.