Yoga, naturopathy conference concludes in Chandigarh

The second day of the two-day Hybrid National Conference on “Role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of post Covid-19 symptoms”, jointly organised by Haryana Yog Aayog and Government College of Yoga Education and Health, on Friday commenced with inaugural session.

Sarpreet Singh Gill, IAS, education secretary UT, Dr Pallika Arora, PCS, director school and higher education, UT, were the guests at the event.

College principal Dr Sapna Nanda said, “The collaborative efforts of the college and Haryana Yog Aayog aimed towards spreading the message of yoga to every nook and corner of the country.”

Chairman of Haryana Yoga Aayog Dr Jaideep Arya stressed upon the holistic benefits of yoga and naturopathy to attain overall well-being and urged everyone to include traditional practices like fasting and healing through natural herbs in daily practice.

Sarpreet Singh Gill in his presidential address said, “The urge to imbibe yoga must come from within and it should not be imposed.” Dr Pallika Arora assured everyone of the administration’s whole-hearted support for the inclusion of yoga in school and college level.