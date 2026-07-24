You got the date wrong: Omar to Nadda on JKSSB paper leak

After health Minister JP Nadda blamed the NC-Congress government in J&K for paper leaks, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the paper leak had actually taken place under the LG rule.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (HT File)

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“You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K @JPNadda ji, but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022. The government wasn’t of NC & Congress. It was a government headed by the Lt. Governor, but thank you for reminding everyone of this failure. It involved these observations & orders of the J&K High Court. We have no idea what happened to the High Level Committee or its report. Perhaps you can share that with us in your next press conference,” Omar wrote on X.

On Wednesday evening, JP Nadda, during a press conference, had said that paper leaks also happened in J&K under the rule of the NC and the Congress government. The same information was shared by BJP ministers and leaders on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that the Union minister was telling the truth about the service selection board exams paper leak, but the only difference was that the scam took place under the LG’s rule. The CM even sought to know what happened to the report of the high-level committee that was constituted to probe the leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that the Union minister was telling the truth about the service selection board exams paper leak, but the only difference was that the scam took place under the LG’s rule. The CM even sought to know what happened to the report of the high-level committee that was constituted to probe the leak. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq also corrected another Union minister, Piyush Goyal, who made similar claims of paper leaks in J&K under NC-Congress rule. “Another BJP leader, another falsehood. @PiyushGoyal Ji, the truth is exactly the opposite. The paper leak occurred in 2022, when J& K was under the LG administration and there was no elected government. The NC-led government assumed office only in October 2024. Such blatant misinformation from a Union minister is both irresponsible and unbecoming,” Sadiq said.

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Another NC leader and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also blamed BJP leaders for sharing “misleading” information about J&K paper leaks. “Hey fake news peddler, you know the truth: In J&K, SSB paper leak took pace during LG Manoj Sinha’s tenure in 2022. It was followed by a series of scams involving two SSB exams, SI recruitment was also cancelled. To bust your and @BJP4India’s propogandist rhetoric, I have attached a couple of screenshots. Aur kitna zaleel karoge khud ko?,” Dar wrote on X.