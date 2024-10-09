Young dynasts set to enter Haryana Vidhan Sabha

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha is set to welcome a new generation of political leaders, many of them young dynasts coming from prominent political families. Twenty-five-year-old Aditya Surjewala of the Congress will be the youngest MLA, having defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Leela Ram by 8,124 votes in Kaithal. He is a third-generation politician and son of Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala (HT File)

Besides, the three prominent political families of Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal, several other candidates who owe their political standing to their families have also won.

Former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan of the Congress won from Panchkula, defeating speaker Gian Chand Gupta by 1,997 votes.

From the Chautala clan, the great grandson of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Arjun Chautala emerged victorious on the Rania seat. He is the younger son of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala.

Contesting on the INLD ticket, Aditya Devi Lal, son of Jagdish Chander, the fourth son of Devi Lal, won from the Dabwali seat of Sirsa, defeating Congress’ Amit Sihag by just 610 votes.

Arjun and Aditya are the only two winning candidates of the INLD that contested in an alliance with the BSP.

Krishan Lal Middha (BJP) who is the son of former MLA, Hari Chand Middha won from Jind, while Vikas Saharan (Congress), son of Congress Hisar MP, Jai Prakash will now represent Kalayat seat in the assembly.