Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, while another youth was arrested for allegedly abducting a teenage girl on Saturday, police said.

The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality.

“In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.

“One accused namely Asrar Ahmad Ganai r/o Shalteng Srinagar arrested for abducting a teenage age girl (name withheld). The abducted girl was recovered and handed over to her parents following legal procedures. FIR No. 198/2022 U/S 366 IPC stands already registered in Parimpora PS,” it said in another tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, police had called a woman for questioning who was caught on camera assaulting a boy in a park in Srinagar.

“One lady, Ulfat Mir of Maisuma, ‘examined’ in connection with assaulting a boy in Partap park. She was falsely suspecting him of stalking her daughter. One video went viral about this,” the Srinagar Police said in another tweet.

The woman will be produced before a magistrate for a “good behaviour bond” under section 107 of CrPC.