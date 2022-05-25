Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh

A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back.

Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52.

According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. When he ran into Yogesh in the area’s vegetable market on Sunday and asked him to return his money again, an argument ensued and Yogesh stabbed him in the back with a sharp-edged object.

An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Yogesh was arrested on Tuesday and later released on bail. He is facing a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two brothers assaulted for coming to sister’s rescue, 7 booked

Police have booked seven men for assaulting a woman’s brothers, who came to her rescue during an argument in Sector 25 on Sunday.

The woman alleged that Sabu, Rohit, Gujjar and four unidentified men were misbehaving with her during an argument near her house. Meanwhile, her two brothers arrived at the scene and objected to their behaviour, following which the group assaulted them. Her brothers were admitted to GMSH-16 with injuries.

The accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Monday.