Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back.
Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52.
According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. When he ran into Yogesh in the area’s vegetable market on Sunday and asked him to return his money again, an argument ensued and Yogesh stabbed him in the back with a sharp-edged object.
An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Yogesh was arrested on Tuesday and later released on bail. He is facing a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.
Two brothers assaulted for coming to sister’s rescue, 7 booked
Police have booked seven men for assaulting a woman’s brothers, who came to her rescue during an argument in Sector 25 on Sunday.
The woman alleged that Sabu, Rohit, Gujjar and four unidentified men were misbehaving with her during an argument near her house. Meanwhile, her two brothers arrived at the scene and objected to their behaviour, following which the group assaulted them. Her brothers were admitted to GMSH-16 with injuries.
The accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Monday.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
-
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
-
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
-
Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society. An independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect. However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief.
-
Gujarat man held with ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession. “During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with ₹26 lakh in cash in ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer, Zirakpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics