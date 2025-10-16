Youth at large after slitting 85-yr-old grandmother’s throat in Dera Bassi

A 26-year-old jobless youth allegedly murdered his 85-year-old grandmother by slitting her throat at the family’s house in Dera Bassi’s Gulabgarh village on Wednesday afternoon. Dera Bassi police at the family’s house after the murder. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Gurbachan Kaur, 85, while the accused is Ashish Saini, the younger son of her son Kuldeep, who runs a shop.

The family also includes Kuldeep’s wife, a teacher at a private school, and the couple’s elder son Satendra Saini. All three were away when the crime unfolded.

Satendra told police that he had spoken to his grandmother around 2 pm regarding a parcel delivery, and nothing appeared amiss. He shared that Ashish was disturbed after his break-up and unemployed.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Ashish and his grandmother frequently argued, as she stopped him from consuming alcohol.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ashish allegedly slit his grandmother’s throat with a sharp-edged weapon. When his mother returned from school around 3 pm, he reportedly confessed to the crime, asking her not to inform the police and fled from the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused had allegedly wrapped the body in a cloth and placed a gas cylinder on top of it.

Police reached the spot shortly after being informed. The team, led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and Dera Bassi SHO inspector Sumit Mor, took the body into custody and began investigation.

Inspector Mor said they had yet to confirm whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime.

“We have registered a case under Section 103 of BNS for murder, and are working to trace and arrest the absconding accused,” Mor said.