Youth being forced to migrate, say Congress, JJP

The Congress as well as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Sunday flayed the state government over migration of youth due to “unemployment”. Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja (Congress) said, “Due to the government’s delay, inefficiency and half-baked laws, the future of the state’s young generation is hanging in balance.” Kumar Selja

Stating that thousands of posts in government departments have been lying vacant for years, the former union minister said the recruitment processes are either being left incomplete or “deliberately” delayed.

In a statement, she said that lakhs of educated young men and women were being forced to go abroad due to unemployment. “Several youths who went abroad, especially to the United States through ‘donkey’ routes, are facing inhuman treatment after being detained,” she said while urging the state government to take immediate steps.

Meanwhile, JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala said the BJP government of the state wasn’t concerned about youth and farmers. “While the youth are left with no hope for a bright future, farmers affected by floods and waterlogging have not received compensation yet,” Chautala said while addressing the JJP Yuva Yoddha Sammelan (youth warriors’ conference) in Faridabad.

JJP’s state youth president Digvijay Chautala said that due to lack of employment opportunities in Haryana, youth were being forced to mortgage their land to go abroad. “The unemployment situation is so dire that youth are even being compelled to join the Russian army and are losing their lives,” he said.