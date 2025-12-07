Youth bludgeons 34-yr-old man to death with brick in Sangrur

A youth allegedly bludgeoned a 34-year-old man to death with a brick at a vacant plot on Patran Road on Saturday. The victim, Ajay Kumar, lived in Sant Nagar, Mehla Road, and worked as a painter for a living.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Karanvir Singh, alias Vicky, 22, a resident of Sangrur, after booking him for murder under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

His wife, Seema Devi, 26, told police that after dropping off her children at school, she spotted her husband with someone on the roadside, where he informed her that he was going to work and would not return home.

Later she asked her nephew Subham Kumar to locate her husband. Upon returning, Subham informed her that a youth named Vicky was assaulting Ajay in a nearby vacant plot.

Devi said she rushed to the spot with her nephew, and was shocked to find Vicky holding her husband by the collar and repeatedly striking his head with a brick.

As they rushed to Ajay’s rescue, Vicky dropped the brick and fled the scene, Devi further said.

They rushed Ajay to the civil hospital in Sangrur in a private vehicle, but he was declared dead.

Sangrur station house officer (SHO) Manpreet Singh said efforts were on to arrest the accused.

The victim is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old son, Manish Kumar, and six-year-old daughter, Shivani.

Man killed by parents during domestic dispute

AMRITSAR: A 24-year-old Simarjang Singh was allegedly killed by his parents during a domestic dispute in Kiyampur village near Ajnala, on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, the victim’s wife, Navpreet Kaur, had shifted to her parents’ home due to ongoing family tensions. “Simranjang wanted to bring her back, but his parents strongly opposed it and allegedly intended to arrange a second marriage for him,” police said.

A heated altercation ensued in which the accused reportedly attacked Simarjang with bricks, causing fatal injuries. “He died on the spot. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing,” the police added. HTC