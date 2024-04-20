Youth Congress leader booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC staffer

The Salem Tabri police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Youth Congress leader Resham Singh Natt for allegedly assaulting a municipal corporation employee and using a castiest slur him. The FIR sparked controversy as Resham alleged that he was being implicated in the case on the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga. The FIR sparked controversy as Resham alleged that he was being implicated in the case on the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga. (HT File Photo)

Resham Singh, who is Ludhiana North constituency in-charge of Youth Congress, said that he had complained against Bagga and his son a couple of days ago, which had in-turn resulted in the FIR being lodged against him. He claimed that he does not even know the complainant.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Sunil Kumar, an employee at Ludhiana MC. Sunil Kumar alleged that when he went to Guru Sagar Vihar in Salem Tabri for checking of tubewells on April 18, the accused intercept him, leading to the incident in question. He alleged that Resham Singh fled after threatening him and he later informed the police and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 3 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duties) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against Resham Singh.

Resham Singh alleged that MLA Bagga’s son Gaurav Khurana Bagga has been appointed as legal advisor to the MC and is “misusing” the MC vehicle by driving it to the political meetings of his father. He had already filed a complaint with MC officials, Resham added. To suppress his voice, he was implicated in a case and has already informed the Election Commission of India about the FIR, he further added.

When contacted, Bagga refuted all allegations and said that he had nothing to do with the case. Many of his rivals make allegations against him, seeking political mileage, Bagga added.