Youth Congress protests in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Members of the youth Congress on Monday protested at Yamunanagar’s mini secretariat against the alleged poor implementation of government schemes in the state and its apathy towards rectifying the mistakes. The protest was led by the president of the Haryana Congress, Diwanshu Bhudiraja. The agitators used bells and called it a “Ghanti Bajao” protest to “wake the government”. Diwanshu said, “Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) has now become Parivar Pareshan Patra. The BJP-JJP government has failed to rectify the mistakes in family ID, BPL ration cards, old-age pensions etc. We will collect all of these cases and submit the discrepancies to the CM during the upcoming budget session.”

AAP activists hold protest, seek Sandeep’s removal from cabinet

KARNAL Accusing the BJP-JJP coalition government of inaction against its minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held a protest march in Karnal on Monday. The activists even tried to gherao the residence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Prem Nagar, Karnal, but the police foiled the attempt. Led by AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, the AAP activists assembled near Swami Vivekananda Park on the Kachwa road and started their protest march. Later, the protesters handed over a memorandum to the representative of the chief minister seeking immediate action against Sandeep.

Three injured after Ferris wheel crashes in Rewari

Rohtak Three persons, including two children, were injured after a Ferris wheel crashed during a fair in Rewari on Sunday evening. The injured have been identified as Seema Devi, and her two daughters- Muskan (7) and Praniti (12), of Sanghi Bass village in Rewari. The girls are stated to be critical, while the mother also received injuries, but her condition is said to be stable. A spokesman of Rewari police said the incident took place when the Ferris wheel carriage fell, and three persons, including two girls, sustained injuries. “The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewari. We have booked the fair authorities for negligence,” the spokesman added.