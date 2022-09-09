Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Youth dies in Ferozepur accident

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 08:58 PM IST

Rachpal Singh (27) of village Basti Jogewali in Ferozepur was going to Zira in a SUV but the moment it reached near local Lohgarh village,he met with an accident

Mangled remains of the car which has a head on collision with a truck killing a youth in Ferozepur on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A 27-year-old youth died in a head on collision with a truck in Ferozepur on Friday. As per information, Rachpal Singh (27) of village Basti Jogewali in Ferozepur was going to Zira in a SUV but the moment it reached near local Lohgarh village, situated 18 km away from Ferozepur on Ferozepur-Zira road, it had a head to head collision with a truck coming from opposite direction following which he collapsed on the spot. Police were looking into the matter while the body was sent to local civil hospital for postmortem.

