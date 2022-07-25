Youth held with 1.3 kg opium in Kurukshetra

: The crime investigation agency of the Kurukshetra police arrested a youth with 1.3 kg of opium. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aqib Raja of Muzaffarnagar of Bihar. As per the police, the accused was doing BA LLB from a private college in Kurukshetra and he was living in a rented accommodation in Babain town of Kurukshetra district. ASI Sudhir Kumar said following a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid and the accused was arrested with 1.3 kg of opium. During the interrogation, he told the police that he had brought opium from UP and he was planning to sell it at higher prices in Kurukshetra. HTC

Couple killed in road accident in Haryana

Ambala A couple was killed after their motorbike was hit by a truck on Ambala-Hisar highway near village Naggal, around 15 kilometres from Ambala city, said police on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when Vikramjeet Singh and his wife Kajal were returning to their home in Ambala City after meeting their son at Ismailabad in the Kurukshetra district.They were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared Vikramjeet brought dead while his wife Kajal was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chandigarh. PTI

Sainik School, Kunjpura, celebrates Founder’s Day

KARNAL : Sainik School, Kunjpura, on Sunday celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day. Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest first paid homage to the heroes who sacrificed their lives while protecting the motherland. He welcomed the recruitment of girls in Sainik School and wished that the first girl student of Sainik School, Kunjpura, would become the first officer of the NDA in 2028.

Haryana govt to give driving, self-defence training to BPL women

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has decided to train the women living below the poverty line in driving and in self-defence. Those willing to avail this opportunity should be a native of Haryana in the 18-45-year age bracket with Class 12 pass as the minimum educational qualification, an official spokesperson said. The women willing to undergo training in driving and self-defence will have to apply online till August 22, while the application is also available in the office of Haryana women development corporation.

