Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the youth is the biggest asset of this country and the government is ready to do anything for their welfare. The minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating tailoring training centers in Chulkana and Barana villages of Panipat district as the chief guest.

He appealed to the youth to continue their hard work for the exams, stating the government stands by them. (HT File)

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“The Prime Minister or the education minister are ready to make any sacrifice to resolve the ongoing issues and for the betterment of the students. We want our youth to excel and participate in the country’s development,” he said in Panipat.

Khattar said that the Union government made every effort for the smooth conduct of the exams and even if there was a paper leak, a re-exam was conducted and the results were satisfactory.

He appealed to the youth to continue their hard work for the exams, stating the government stands by them.

Education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, Samalkha MLA Manmohan Bhadana, the Union minister’s representative Gajendra Saluja, and village sarpanch Satish Chhokkar, along with a large number of villagers, were present at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the event, Khattar said there is an initial plan to launch tailoring training centers in 75 villages, including Chulkana and Barana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the event, Khattar said there is an initial plan to launch tailoring training centers in 75 villages, including Chulkana and Barana. {{/usCountry}}

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“So far, 70 female trainees have enrolled at this center. The training will be conducted in two four-hour shifts, with 35 trainees participating in each shift. The total duration of the training has been set at 70 days,” he added.

Later, while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), he warned that action would be taken in accordance with the rules against anganwadi department employees who fail to meet attendance requirements; a survey regarding this matter is currently underway.