Youth must embrace physical fitness as a lifestyle but with safe practices: Ludhiana Civil surgeon

In response to rising cases of sudden health complications, especially cardiac arrests during gym workouts and sports activities, civil surgeon Ramandeep Kaur has urged strict implementation of the Punjab Government’s new fitness advisory across all gyms, sports academies, and fitness centres. Individuals with hypertension, diabetes, asthma, or heart disease must consult doctors before exercising. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Kaur stressed that fitness must be pursued responsibly, with safety and health as the first priority. She directed gyms and academies to display the advisory prominently and sensitise members about safe practices. “Our youth must embrace fitness as a lifestyle, but in a responsible way. Medical fitness tests, safe training practices, and proper nutrition are equally important as exercise,” she said.

The advisory mandates medical screening including ECG, blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI, before beginning intense workouts. Individuals with hypertension, diabetes, asthma, or heart disease must consult doctors before exercising. Dr Kaur further instructed that every session should begin with a 10 to 15 minute warm up and end with cool down stretches to prevent muscle stiffness and reduce cardiac strain, while all training must be supervised by certified trainers to avoid unsafe lifting and overexertion.

On nutrition, she recommended a balanced intake of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts, and lean proteins, alongside 2 to 3 litres of water daily. Pre-workout meals such as bananas or oats and a protein and carbohydrate combination after workouts were suggested. She issued a strict warning against steroids, unregulated supplements, and junk food.

Special guidance was issued for lactating mothers, who must consume an additional 500 calories, ensure high hydration, and include calcium and iron-rich foods like milk, curd, leafy greens, ragi, sesame seeds, and dates. Crash diets, weight-loss supplements, and heavy workouts without medical advice were strongly discouraged.

Calling recovery an essential part of fitness, civil surgeon highlighted the need for at least one rest day per week and 7 to 8 hours of sleep, warning that overtraining could harm both muscles and the heart. She also stressed hygiene, advising gyms to sanitise equipment regularly and members to use personal towels, bottles, and shoes.

To ensure wide awareness, Dr Kaur also informed that the mass media wing of the health department will run awareness campaigns through newspapers, television, radio, and digital platforms across gyms, schools, and sports academies to spread these vital safety messages widely.