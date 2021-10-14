Youth power will decide next government in Punjab, assert NSUI leaders

Underscoring the power of youth and their potential to make Punjab the numero uno state in the country, NSUI state president Akshay Sharma on Wednesday asserted that the government in 2022 will be formed by Congress with a stamp of approval from the youngsters. Addressing a gathering during Congress’ ‘Nawan Punjab Naujwanan Naal’ rally, where deputy chief minister OP Soni also spoke, Akshay said that over the last four-and-a-half years, the Congress had fulfilled the aspirations of youngsters with several pathbreaking initiatives.

“Youth power is at the core of Punjab’s future trajectory, and they will decide our state’s growth, initiated under the Congress party in 2017 after a 10-year spell of misrule under the Akalis and the BJP,” said Akshay, adding “There is no opposition to Congress in Punjab and all other parties, including SAD, will be written off in the forthcoming polls.”

Speaking on the occasion, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said, “Punjab has always led the way in ensuring India’s prosperity and success. The next five years will belong to Punjab’s youth and the state is poised to leverage immense gains made in the present tenure of Congress government.”