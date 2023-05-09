Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Court sends youth to 20-year jail for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 09, 2023 12:28 AM IST

A youth has been sentenced to 20 years in jail and fined ?40,000 for raping a 15-year-old girl in Kurukshetra under POCSO Act and IPC sections.

The court of additional district and sessions judge has sent a youth to jail for 20 years for raping a 15-year-old girl in Kurukshetra.

As per a statement, the court sentenced Happy of Shahabad guilty to 20 years in jail and also imposed a fine of 40,000 on him under various sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC, the statement read.

