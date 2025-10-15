Youth to drive Himachal’s self-reliance through entrepreneurship: Minister

In wake of the repeated disasters in the state, the colleges will provide practical training to effectively handle emergency like situations, said minister of technical education Rajesh Dharmani on Tuesday. Technical education minister Rajesh (File)

Stressing upon the importance of disaster management in the state, Dharmani, said the students in industrial training institutes, multi-technical, and engineering colleges would be given practical training to effectively handle emergency like situations. He was chairing a review meeting on technical education in Shimla.

He emphasised the role of youth in making Himachal self-reliant through entrepreneurship. The minister said the youth of the state were full of innovative ideas and energy. To encourage entrepreneurship, various programmes in collaboration with the industries department and HIMUDA will be conducted in technical institutes. These initiatives will develop leadership skills and provide opportunities for young innovators to turn their ideas into viable ventures, with guidance from industry experts.

Highlighting the growing sectors of beauty, wellness, fashion etc, Dharmani said that collaboration with national brands was helping train youth and attract them towards these industries. Curricula are being updated to match modern industry requirements.

In line with the digital era, a skill academy and digital university will be established to strengthen technical and digital skills among youth, he remarked.