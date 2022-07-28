Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
YouTuber held for uploading 'fake' post featuring Punjab tourism minister
chandigarh news

YouTuber held for uploading 'fake' post featuring Punjab tourism minister

An AAP worker had alleged that the YouTuber had uploaded, without verifying, a post of the Punjab minister, where she is purportedly seen criticising the policies of Bhim Rao Ambedkar
Anmol Gagan Mann, who represents the Kharar constituency, was recently appointed as the Punjab minister for tourism and culture affairs, investment promotion, labour, and removal of grievances. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested the owner of a YouTube channel for uploading a “fake” post featuring Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

The accused, Ravinder Singh Wajidpur, runs the “Khalsa TV Channel” on the video-sharing platform.

In a complaint to the police, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, Sukhwinder Singh, had alleged that the channel owner had uploaded, without verifying, a post of the minister, where she is purportedly seen criticising the policies of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

“The post is totally fake and the minister has nothing to do with it,” the complainant said.

Speaking about the arrest, Kharar station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said the accused had been booked under Section 153 of the IPC and Section 66-C of the Information Technology Act on the basis of the complaint.

“We arrested the accused, but he was later released on bail,” he added.

Anmol Gagan Mann, who represents the Kharar constituency, was recently appointed as the Punjab minister for tourism and culture affairs, investment promotion, labour, and removal of grievances.

