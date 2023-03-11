YPS Chowk blockade: HC seeks status report from police

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed police to submit a status report on the blockade at YPS Chowk near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, where the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been protesting since January 7 for release of Sikh prisoners.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had laid siege to YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline, on January 7. Two months later, the blockade continues, leaving traffic movement suspended. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Gurbir Singh acted on the plea from NGO ArriveSAFE, seeking removal of protesters from the site.

As part of the protest, the morcha organisers have completely blocked the major traffic lifeline by pitching tents and stationing vehicles, hitting inter-city movement of traffic.

The plea comes a week after the high court on March 4 had ordered removal of Haryana sarpanches who had blocked the crucial Chandigarh-Panchkula road near the Chandigarh Housing Board Chowk.

Panchkula police and district administration had removed the protesters hours after the HC order that had also asked the deputy commissioner and Haryana home secretary to apprise the court of steps to be taken to prevent such disruption by protests.

Lawyers associated with the plea against the YPS Chowk blockade said Punjab and Chandigarh police had been told to apprise the court by March 22 of the steps taken and to be taken for removal of the protesters. The detailed order is awaited.

In the plea, NGO ArriveSAFE has contended that residents and commuters were facing unnecessary harassment because of the protest.

The protesters, supporters and workers may indulge in lawlessness, causing a threat to the public without any consideration for public health, public morality, public peace. Additionally, the protesters may cause traffic chaos resulting in road accidents and violate the right to free movement of the citizens of India, the plea says.

Not only daily commuters, the plea says, during examinations, reaching the examination centre before time is a big worry for students...which is hampering their studies.

Sector 52/53 dividing road to be reopened for traffic

A week after the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha lifted its daily sit-in from the Sector 52/53 dividing road near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, police have decided to reopen the route for traffic.

On Friday, newly appointed Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur held a meeting with her Mohali counterpart, Sandeep Garg, to discuss the issue of clearing blockades from the two Chandigarh-Mohali roads, including YPS Chowk and Sector 52/53 dividing road.

In the meeting, it was decided to first open the Sector 52/53 dividing road that had witnessed violence on February 8 after Sikh activists clashed with police forces, leaving at least 33 personnel injured.

On March 2, the morcha had decided not to send its delegation to the site till March 31, following assurance from the Punjab government that they are preparing to produce Jagtar Singh Hawara before court after bringing him from Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “We have already removed the barricades from Mohali end. Discussions were held with the Chandigarh SSP to reopen the stretch for commuters.”