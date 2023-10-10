YPS logjam: HC notice to Centre as Punjab says protest an inter-state issue

Nine months into the blockade at YPS Chowk, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday roped in the Central government as one of the parties and sought its response within a month.

Nine months into the blockade at YPS Chowk, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday roped in the Central government as one of the parties and sought its response within a month.

As the hearing began on a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking removal of protesters from the site and opening of roads for commuters, Punjab told the HC that it was an inter-state issue and Chandigarh and Centre also needed to take steps for resolution of the impasse.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan posted the matter for hearing on November 15 and asked Centre to respond to the issue.

On a number of ocassions, the court has warned of the use of force and bringing in central forces in case Punjab and UT fail to clear the road. Punjab’s DGP was also summoned on May 24. However, there has not been much success in removing the protesters from the site.

The court was hearing a PIL from NGO ArriveSAFE that has sought the removal of protesters from YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline. Since January 7, the rotary, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has been blocked for traffic due to the protest by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that has been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, majorly affecting inter-city traffic movement.

The NGO’s PIL was filed on March 10 and has been heard nearly 15 times, with Punjab and UT’s assurances that talks are on with the protesters and amicable solution will be arrived at. On September 4, one side of the road was opened.

However, during the September 5 hearing, the court had observed that there is very heavy traffic flow on this stretch as it is one of the most-commonly used roads by tricity commuters. “.. it cannot be said that there is normal and smooth flow of traffic, as has been averred in the affidavit,” the bench had remarked upon claims by Punjab Police that one side of the road has been opened.

In the fresh affidavit filed by the NGO, it has been stated that the opening of one side of the road, that too with barricades, poses the risk of a head-on collision of vehicles. There are now less than 100 persons at the protest site, still Punjab and UT have failed to get it cleared. It underlined that the exercise is causing unnecessary loss to exchequer as a large number of cops with fire tenders, bullet proof canters, JCBs, tear gas squads and drones are on stand-by, the court has been told.

The protest site has seen multiple incidents of violence over the past nine months. On February 8, protesters had clashed with police forces at the Sector 52/53 dividing road after being stopped from marching towards Chandigarh, leaving 33 cops injured. The latest incident of violence, involving protesters, was recorded on September 28 when a Nihang allegedly opened fire and assaulted the leader of another faction of Nihangs.

