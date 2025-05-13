Menu Explore
Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: Cops net over 10,400 peddlers in 72 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2025 09:20 AM IST

Punjab's anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' marks 72 days, with 10,444 arrests, 6,280 FIRs, and significant drug seizures reported.

The Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ completed 72 days on Monday, with the police registering 6,280 FIRs and arresting 10,444 drug smugglers since March 1, 2025.

The Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ completed 72 days on Monday. (HT File)

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla shared that during this period, police teams seized 398 kg heroin, 186 kg opium, 117 quintals poppy husk, 8 kg charas, 135 kg ganja, 2.5 kg ICE, 1.2 kg cocaine, 23.57 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and 8.58 crore in drug money.

On Day 72 alone, police arrested 133 drug smugglers, recovering 2.2 kg heroin, 54 kg poppy husk, 73,000 intoxicant pills, and 13.22 lakh in cash.

Over 250 police teams, comprising more than 1,400 personnel and led by 90 gazetted officers, carried out coordinated raids at 495 locations across Punjab, resulting in 89 fresh FIRs.

