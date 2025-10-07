Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Yudh Nashian Virudh: Police arrest 82 in statewide anti-drug raids

    With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested under the campaign reached 31,972. The latest raids led to the seizure of 3.9 kg heroin, 67 kg poppy husk, 660 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and 41,640 in drug money. Police also checked 331 suspicious individuals during the operation.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    As part of the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, police carried out 313 raids across the state on Sunday, arresting 82 alleged drug smugglers and registering 62 FIRs.

    As part of the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, police carried out 313 raids across the state on Sunday, arresting 82 alleged drug smugglers and registering 62 FIRs. (Representational image)
    As part of the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, police carried out 313 raids across the state on Sunday, arresting 82 alleged drug smugglers and registering 62 FIRs. (Representational image)

    With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested under the campaign reached 31,972. The latest raids led to the seizure of 3.9 kg heroin, 67 kg poppy husk, 660 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and 41,640 in drug money. Police also checked 331 suspicious individuals during the operation.

    Over 120 police teams, comprising more than 1,000 personnel and supervised by 60 gazetted officers, were deployed for the day-long operation.

    The government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, adopted a three-pronged strategy - enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention - to combat drug abuse. A five-member cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, has been constituted to monitor the campaign.

    As part of the de-addiction efforts, police also convinced 20 individuals to begin rehabilitation treatment.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Yudh Nashian Virudh: Police Arrest 82 In Statewide Anti-drug Raids
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes