Yudh Nashian Virudh: Police arrest 82 in statewide anti-drug raids

As part of the government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', police carried out 313 raids across the state on Sunday, arresting 82 alleged drug smugglers and registering 62 FIRs.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested under the campaign reached 31,972. The latest raids led to the seizure of 3.9 kg heroin, 67 kg poppy husk, 660 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and ₹41,640 in drug money. Police also checked 331 suspicious individuals during the operation.

Over 120 police teams, comprising more than 1,000 personnel and supervised by 60 gazetted officers, were deployed for the day-long operation.

The government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, adopted a three-pronged strategy - enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention - to combat drug abuse. A five-member cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, has been constituted to monitor the campaign.

As part of the de-addiction efforts, police also convinced 20 individuals to begin rehabilitation treatment.