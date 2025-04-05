Menu Explore
‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ showing positive results, says Punjab governor

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Apr 05, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria appealed to the people from rural and urban areas to put up boards outside their respective streets that they oppose this menace and will extend full cooperation to uproot it.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ was starting to show positive results and exhorted the people to start a movement for complete eradication of drugs.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on the second day of the footmarch against drugs at Fatehgarh Churian. (HT)
Addressing the people at Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district on the second day of his ‘padyatra’ against drugs, he thanked the people for participating in huge numbers and said it was only through collective efforts that the menace can be uprooted.

Kataria said, “We need to oppose the conspiracy by foreign elements to weaken Punjabis physically and join hands with the government in its war against drugs.”

He appealed to the people from rural and urban areas to put up boards outside their respective streets that they oppose this menace and will extend full cooperation to uproot it.

He said as the state government’s crackdown has started showcasing positive results, it is a chance for every aware resident to support the government in this cause.

