Yuvraj Singh receives rousing reception from cricket fans in Mohali

Even five years after left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh called time on playing cricket for India, the admiration and attention he draws from shutterbugs and fans has not waned.

This was evident as he was greeted by a raucous reception when he stepped out of his car to greet Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Gulzarinder Chahal. Yuvraj has played many matches for Punjab and India at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali in the past, but on the evening of the first T20 tie between India and Australia in Mohali, Yuvraj was seen in a different role.

Dressed in a blue blazer with a BCCI logo on it with white sneakers, Yuvraj took a sense of pride walking in walking into his home ground as a guest, where he was one of the players to be felicitated by PCA for his contribution to the sport.

“The new PCA president is a former cricketer and probably knows how to recognise the services of a former player. I am wearing a BCCI blazer at the Mohali Stadium for the first time. I have a lot many memories of playing in Mohali. Also, I am very happy for Bhajji and others who all have been felicitated,” added Yuvraj, who was honoured by PCA along with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Rathore, Harvinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Senior, Bharti Vij and Mahesh Inder Singh .

PCA president Chahal, 40, was part of the India team that clinched the U-15 World Cup in the 1990s. A few days ago, PCA’s newly elected management had named two stands at the stadium after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

The Mohali stadium is named after former BCCI and PCA chief IS Bindra. With BCCI heavy weights IS Bindra and MP Pandove no more in the picture, Chahal has taken the mantle of being the chief and has also involved Harbhajan and Yuvraj in formulating a vision for the future.

When asked if he was keen on being a mentor for Punjab cricket teams, Yuvraj said, “I have been working with the Punjab cricketers in the past. They have shown promise too. I love to give back to the sport. Right now, my son is very young, so I am not sure if I can take on this role full time. But I am there for them when needed.”

During the pandemic, Yuvraj had mentored Punjab cricketers like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.