Zambian national held for killing friend hangs self in Kharar police custody

A Zambian national hanged himself to death in Kharar police custody on Wednesday midnight after he was arrested for killing his female friend from Tanzania at her rented flat in Crown City, Khanpur village in Kharar. According to Mohali police, the youth had earlier stabbed his female friend to death, following which her body was found in her flat on November 14. (iStock)

Both of them were medical students at a private university in Gharuan, said police.

Kharar police had arrested the youth on Wednesday, following which he was held up in the lock-up at Sunny Enclave police post, where he allegedly hanged himself from a bar using a thin nylon rope at midnight. He was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused had stabbed her in the face and left her bleeding at the flat. Police initially had initiated inquest proceedings in the case. “We found the body three days after the murder and thus it was difficult to assess the external injury marks on the decomposed body. Seeing the body then, we had doubts of her being murdered, but we waited for medical opinion. The autopsy report eventually revealed that she died due to excessive bleeding after suffering a deep cut due to a sharp-edged weapon,” an investigator said.

On checking CCTV cameras, police saw the accused repeatedly visiting her flat, appearing worried. After investigators also found his passport at the crime scene, they checked his mobile dump, leading to his arrest.

After a thorough police investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. The blood-stained knife used in the crime was recovered from the accused.

A cop said, “They both suspected each other of infidelity and had frequent fights over this. Enraged over this, he killed her and abandoned her body in the flat. After getting evidence, we arrested him, but he ended his life by hanging due to guilt.”

After being informed about the incident, senior police officers, including SSP Deepak Pareek and SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh reached the Sunny Enclave police post to investigate the hanging in police custody.

Magistrate to probe custodial death

Following protocol, Mohali police informed the National Human Right Commission and the court concerned, following which a judicial magistrate will now be probing the Zambian national’s death in police custody.

“A magistrate has already been appointed to probe the death and submit a report on whether there was any negligence by cops, following which further action will be taken. It will also be probed how the youth managed to access a nylon rope. Prima facie, it appears to be a hanging due to guilt, but things will be clear after inquest proceedings by the magistrate,” a police officer said.