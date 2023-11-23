Zero dropout target: Khattar directs DEOs to track every child in 6-18 age group

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed the district education officers (DEOs) to start tracking children in 6-18 age bracket on the basis of Parivar Pehchan Patra data to achieve the state government’s target of zero dropouts in schools.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed the district education officers (DEOs) to start tracking children in 6-18 age bracket on the basis of Parivar Pehchan Patra data to achieve the state government’s target of zero dropouts in schools. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said the objective of this exercise is to ensure that children not enrolled in any government or private school, gurukul, madrasa, or kadam school (special training centre) also get formal education.

Chairing a meeting of the education department, the chief minister directed the officers to ensure that children attending schools located more than 1 km distance get transportation facilities.

“Every child should receive school education, and this is the government’s primary objective. Children should become good citizens and contribute to nation-building. For this, the ratio of children to teachers should be appropriate,” he said, adding the state government is concerned about children’s education and their well-being. He said that the officers should also ensure that children do not face difficulties while coming to and going from school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DEOs apprised the chief minister that there are about 3,000 children, who do not have Aadhaar cards but are presently enrolled in the schools on a provisional basis, and because of the non-availability of Aadhaar, their data cannot be updated.

Taking cognisance of this, Khattar said that Aadhaar cards of children belonging to other states and enrolled in the state’s schools will be made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON