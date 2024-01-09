Zero stubble burning achievable with joint efforts: Haryana pollution control board chief

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairman P Raghavendra Rao has expressed optimism in achieving the ambitious goal of zero stubble burning cases, saying that it is possible through collective efforts. In 2023, Haryana reduced paddy stubble burning cases by 37% as compared to 2022 with 2,303 cases recorded till 30 November last year, while the number was 3,661 cases in the same period in 2022. (File)

Emphasising the dual benefits of stubble management, which has increased farmer income and other environmental advantages, the HSPCB chairman highlighted the success of Kaithal district in securing the top position in the state by reducing stubble burning incidents by 60%.

Speaking at an event in Kaithal to honour representatives of various gram panchayats for their commendable work in stubble management, the pollution control board chairman praised their collaborative efforts.

He stated that the district’s achievement had been appreciated by the Supreme Court and the Central government, underscoring the positive impact of stubble management at the state level since 2021.

He stressed the collective responsibility of preventing environmental pollution, stating that stubble burning not only depletes soil fertility but also poses health risks. He encouraged continued efforts in this direction, envisioning a future where incidents of stubble burning become a thing of the past in the state.

The HSPCB chairman mentioned the state government’s incentive programme for gram panchayats transitioning region from red to yellow and green zones. The gram panchayats maintaining the green zone are set to receive incentives, and plans are underway to further promote and support such environmentally responsible practices, he said.

