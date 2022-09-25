Zero tolerance for adulterated food, says health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, on Sunday, said that the Bhagwant Mann government has zero tolerance policy against adulterated food items and the food safety wing is keeping close eye on the vendors selling food and beverages especially during the festival season. He informed that flying teams have been formed to check the vendors selling food and drinks by visiting other districts. “If anyone found selling substandard food items, a heavy fine is imposed by the court of Additional Deputy Commissioner cum Adjudicating Officer (Food Safety) of the district under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006,” he said.

According to the minister the health department is continuously sensitizing shopkeepers for registration and license under the Food Safety and Standards Act. A total of 1,65,783 licenses and registrations have been issued to food business operators by the department so far.

Special attention is being given to improve the quality of milk and during the month of August 2022, a total of 1016 samples were taken by the department, of which 278 milk samples did not meet the standards, he informed.

A total of seven mobile food safety vans have been deployed across Punjab under the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ program launched by the FSSAI to check the quality of food items. Under the ‘Eat Right’ campaign, schools are being checked to stop junk food under the provision of clean and nutritious food to students and the health hazards of junk food are being taught to them.

