Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls: State poll panel orders transfer of Nabha BDPO

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered the immediate transfer of Nabha block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Baljit Kaur Dhillon, over complaints of interference and administrative lapses during the nomination process for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls. Confirming the development, administrative secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi said the transfer had been carried out in accordance with the instructions issued by the SEC.

Following the directive, the department of rural development and panchayats on Tuesday relieved Dhillon of all charges and instructed her to report to the Mohali office.

According to the SEC order, complaints were received alleging the obstruction during the filing of nomination papers, administrative inaction and partisanship -- between December 1 and 6. SEC sought a report from the district election officer, Patiala.

The matter was initially inquired by the nodal officer (grievances)–cum–deputy chief executive officer, zila parishad, Patiala. However, the SEC noted that the inquiry was conducted by an officer from the same department and raised concerns over impartiality.

The SEC also stated it had reviewed social media videos in which the behaviour and tone of the officer were found to be “unbecoming of an officer” entrusted with election responsibilities.

“In view of the totality of the circumstances, the commission hereby directs that Ms. Baljit Kaur Dhillon be immediately transferred from the district and not be assigned any election-related duty till the completion of the poll process,” the SEC said. The restriction will remain in force until December 19 or the declaration of results, whichever is earlier.

The commission has sought immediate compliance and forwarded copies of the order of transfer to the Punjab chief secretary, the director of rural development and panchayats, the deputy commissioner, Patiala, and the additional deputy commissioner (rural development).