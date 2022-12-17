Zira liquor factory: Protesters refuse to budge despite repeated assurances from minister Dhaliwal

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s efforts to lift the protest outside Malbros Liquor Factory in Zira came to a nought as protesters refused to budge from the site on Saturday.

Dhaliwal, while addressing the protesters, announced the formation of five committees to examine the charges levelled by the protesters, but in the end, he had to return empty-handed. The protest at the Zira liquor factory in Ferozepur started on July 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 22, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered the government to deposit ₹15 cr in its registry for failing to lift the protest outside the factory.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its report also, did not find any anomaly in the functioning of this alcohol and ethanol manufacturing unit or its adverse impact on the environment as charged by protesters. The protest was likely to end today after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, as per officials, agreed to the demands of protesters.

During his address to protesters, Dhaliwal congratulated them for raising their voices for the safeguard of ‘water, land and environment’ and assured them that the Mann government was with them.

“As per the meeting of your representatives with CM (Bhagwant) Mann last night, a fact-finding team of the Punjab assembly will visit the liquor factory to examine the charges levelled against it and submit its report within a month. If in 2006, the factory was set up against the will of the people then stern legal action will be taken against the factory owners, after a probe,” the minister said.

The minister also said that medical experts from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, will also examine medically any ill effects of the factory.

“Besides, medical experts from Baba Farid University, Faridkot, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana will inspect the adverse impact on the cattle. A team from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, will check the reasons for the low yield of crops in the area,” the minister announced.

Minister pleaded with the protesters to abide by the instructions of Punjab and Haryana high court and said, “In the presence of Guru Granth Sahib here, I assure you that all teams will submit their respective reports within a month and justice will be done.”

The minister also said that the Punjab government has instructed the Punjab attorney general to fight the legal battle against the liquor factory so that the protesters don’t need to pay councils from now onwards.

But all pleas by the minister fell on deaf ears as protesters refused to budge demanding that until the factory was shut down permanently, they will not move from the site.

The minister also suffered a backlash as the protesters questioned him over alleged ‘inaction’ in the Bargarhi sacrilege case.

The protesters maintained that they have no trust in the government as one of the party’s leaders at Kotkapura, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, had promised swift justice but yet even after two months people are fighting for the same.

“The office of your AG is issuing lists of protesters whose lands and properties are to be impounded for protest. How can we expect justice from you,” said Davinder Singh Sekhon, one of the protesters.

The high court had also formed a committee headed by justice RK Nehru (retd) to examine losses incurred by the firm and submit its report within two months. The court has also issued a show cause notice of contempt against the additional chief secretary (home), additional director general of police (law and order), the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, and the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, for failure in implementing the directions and guidelines issued by Supreme Court and high court with regard to protests. The next date of the hearing is December 20.

