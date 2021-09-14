Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla
chandigarh news

Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla

The Zirakpur municipal council is yet to find the source of water contamination even as around 200 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced at Peermuchalla village in the past two days
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Medical camps have been set up for diarrhoea patients at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur. (HT/Representative image)

The Zirakpur municipal council is yet to find the source of water contamination even as around 200 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced at Peermuchalla village in the past two days.

“We collected 10 samples from the tubewell and submersible pumps on Monday. The report is awaited,” said MC executive officer Girish Verma.

While the water supply from tubewell has been completely stopped, tankers have been stationed for the residents’ daily needs, said Verma, while urging people to boil water before drinking.

A day after 138 cases surfaced at the village, 60 more were reported on Monday. Around 40 people are hospitalised.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Medical camps have been set up at the village and medicines distributed to patients. The situation is under control now.”

In the past two months, three people died and around 800 were infected due to cholera outbreak in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality and Panchkula’s Abheypur and Budhanpur villages. All these areas are situated in close proximity. Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

National shooter dies by suicide in Mohali

Covishield: Haryana relaxes 84-day gap for overseas travellers

Central agencies discuss drone threat from Pakistan at high-level Attari meeting

Surviving on hospitality in war-torn Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP