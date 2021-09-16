Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zirakpur: Cholera confirmed at Peermuchalla village

Water contamination led to cholera as 70% samples found unfit for drinking; Zirakpur MC to remove all illegal submersible pumps from Peermuchalla village
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Residents at a medical camp at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

After 282 diarrhoea cases surfaced at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur in the past four days, the Mohali health department confirmed that its a cholera outbreak.

While 21 patients have acute symptoms, the condition of six is stated to be serious at the civil hospital in Dhakoli. Other patients are either being treated at their homes or are admitted to civil hospitals in Dera Bassi and Panchkula. The village has a population of around 1,500.

Meanwhile, seven water samples out of 10 taken from the village have been found unfit for drinking. The Zirakpur municipal council (MC) will now carry out a drive to disconnect all private submersible pumps installed by village residents.

Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water. The infection is often mild or without symptoms but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

A cholera outbreak in Zirakpur’s Baltana area last month had claimed lives of a three-year-old girl and 30-year-old man while around 400 people were infected.

“We got reports on Wednesday evening, which confirmed cholera outbreak,” said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, adding that supply of water from tubewells had been stopped completely.

Girish Verma, executive officer, Zirakpur MC, said: “There are two tubewells in the village, and we had taken a sample from one of them. It was found contaminated.” The other six samples that failed the test were from private submersible pumps.

“We will add more chorine to water in tubewells on Thursday. A special drive will also be carried out to disconnect private submersible pumps,” said Verma.

Additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who visited the spot, said: “Medical camps have been set up at various localities and the situation is under control. However, orders to conduct house-to-house survey have been issued.”

Infected people and their family members are being given tablets and oral rehydration salts. Their water, stool and blood samples are also being taken, he said.

Udayvir Singh Dhillon, president, Zirakpur MC, said: “Instructions have been given to the officials concerned, and the outbreak will be contained in a couple of days.”

Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, who visited the area, said: “It is unfortunate that the Congress has completely failed to do its job. In the past two months, two people have lost their lives due to cholera in Zirakpur.”

