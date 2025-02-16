Zirakpur: Four assault car driver in road rage case

In a shocking case of road rage, four men allegedly assaulted a Ludhiana resident in Zirakpur after he confronted them for rash driving. While the incident took place on February 8, the victim, Rahul Khajuria, alerted the Mohali police only recently, following which, police lodged an FIR against the four accused. (iStock)

Khajuria, who works for a pharmaceutical company, told police that he, along with his family, was returning to Ludhiana from Prayagraj in his Honda Elevate car after attending the Maha Kumbh.

As they reached near Fateh Motors in Zirakpur around 1.30 am on February 8, a rashly driven Maruti Suzuki Baleno, with a Haryana number, overtook his car, causing him to almost lose control of his vehicle.

Khajuria said he confronted the Baleno driver for rash driving, following which the driver blocked his way and four men stepped out of the car.

“One of them dragged me out of my car, and rained multiple punches and slaps on me. They proceeded to vandalise my car with a baseball bat and a rod. After a crowd gathered, they escaped in their car after issuing threats,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

Following the incident, Khajuria visited a local hospital for medical treatment, before returning to Ludhiana with his family. He returned to Mohali recently and lodged a police complaint, following which the accused were booked under Sections 281(rash driving), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (2) (mischief), 296 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) ( act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.