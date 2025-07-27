Zirakpur girl raped in moving car: Punjab Women Commission seeks report from Mohali SSP

The Punjab State Commission for Women has taken a serious note of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Zirakpur girl and sought a report from the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) by July 28. On July 23, the minor girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car and later dropped back near the spot from where she was picked up near Metro Mall on VIP Road, Zirakpur, police said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On July 23, the minor girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car and later dropped back near the spot from where she was picked up near Metro Mall on VIP Road, Zirakpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 8 pm, when the girl, who works at a salon, was walking back home in Zirakpur.

The women commission directed that the SSP should entrust the probe to a senior officer and a report on the outcome be submitted to the panel by July 28.

Victim’s brother witness in extortion case: Family

On Saturday, the victim’s family alleged that she was targeted as her brother was appearing as a witness in an extortion case registered in July 2024 against some persons, who are behind the bars. Those behind the sexual assault are their accomplices, they alleged.

The girl claimed the accused knew her brother’s contact number and called him when she was in their captivity and driven around. “They called him and told him not to go to the police,” she said, further claiming that she had a call recording also to prove that. Their counsel, advocate Malkit Kaur, also confirmed the same.

But Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh claimed that the victim’s family was not cooperating with police in the investigation. “We have made several attempts to contact them, but they are not turning up. Despite repeated requests, they have not shared the phone number from which the threatening call was received,” he said.

Zirakpur SP and Mohali SSP did not respond to the calls and texts by HT.

According to the victim, two unidentified men turned up at the spot in a car and forced her into the vehicle.

While driving around, they assaulted her, and took her to a forest area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh and then to Mohali’s Phase 11. While repeatedly taking her brother’s name, they raped her. After the sexual assault, the accused dropped her back at the same place from where they had picked her up, as per FIR.

Following a complaint by the girl’s mother, a case under Sections 64 (rape) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station against the two unidentified accused.