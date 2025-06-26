Zirakpur: Health department raids illegal clinic in Dhakoli

A joint team of health officials and police conducted a raid on Wednesday at an illegally operating clinic in the Kishanpura area of Dhakoli, Zirakpur. The clinic was sealed after it was found to be run by an unqualified practitioner. The alleged practitioner claimed that visiting doctors run the clinic, but could not provide any names, contact details, or evidence of such arrangements. (HT photo for representation)

The clinic, identified as Shiwani Clinic and allegedly operated by a man claiming to be Dr Ranjan, was found to be functioning without valid medical credentials or licences. The raid was conducted around 11.30 am by a team led by medical officer Dr Rakesh Kumar, drug inspector Dr JJ Singh, and personnel from the local police station. The action followed a complaint received by the health department regarding quackery and unlicenced medical practice.

Dr Rakesh Kumar said, “We had received several complaints about a quack operating at Shiwani Clinic in Kishanpura. Acting on the directions of the civil surgeon, we conducted a raid today.”

“We found a man who identified himself as Dr Ranjan treating a female patient. However, he failed to produce any valid medical degree or registration when asked,” Dr Kumar added.

The alleged practitioner claimed that visiting doctors run the clinic, but could not provide any names, contact details, or evidence of such arrangements. The team seized a large quantity of medicines stored at the site, which were later destroyed on the spot. The clinic was subsequently sealed. The health department has warned of strict action against illegal medical practices and urged the public to report such unauthorised clinics. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.